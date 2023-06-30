Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 232,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,447. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.