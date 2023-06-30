Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,886 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

PLTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,283,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,582,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

