Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 326,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,068,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 691,027 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0594 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

