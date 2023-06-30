Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 722.7% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,860,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. 216,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,103. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.