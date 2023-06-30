Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 175 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,836,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a market cap of $259.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

