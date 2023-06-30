Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 3,793 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

