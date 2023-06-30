Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 36,653.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 129,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $483.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.30. The company has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

