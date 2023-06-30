Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

