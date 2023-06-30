Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after buying an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.47. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.