Marcum Wealth LLC Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,041 shares during the period. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000.

Shares of XMPT opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

