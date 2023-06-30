Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 3,153 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

