Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 4,057 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $3,605,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJAN opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

