Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 66,207 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

