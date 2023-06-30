Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

