Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 8,378 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

