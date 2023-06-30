Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.61 on Monday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

