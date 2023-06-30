Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.61 on Monday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
