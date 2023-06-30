Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $185.93 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $186.07. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.