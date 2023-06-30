Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.23

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.23 and last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

