Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 1-Year High at $392.43

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $392.43 and last traded at $391.41, with a volume of 770917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $387.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.64. The company has a market cap of $370.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.