Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $114.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,433,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

