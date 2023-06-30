Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Critical Contrast

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Consumer Portfolio Services and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.74 $85.98 million $2.99 3.95 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.32 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Volatility and Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 23.25% 35.46% 2.93% Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

