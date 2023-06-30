Mcashchain (MCASH) Tops One Day Volume of $9.83

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Mcashchain has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mcashchain token can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain launched on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.06094739 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mcashchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mcashchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

