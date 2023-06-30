McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.59. The company had a trading volume of 292,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.