Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

