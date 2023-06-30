Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 3.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $124.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.80 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

