MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 468.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MediaCo Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ MDIA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. 6,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,581. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

About MediaCo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDIA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaCo by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the period. Finally, Standard General L.P. boosted its position in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,728 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

