MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 29,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

MediaValet Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23.

About MediaValet

(Free Report)

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.