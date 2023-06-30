Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Position Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 1.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,266,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 733.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

MLCO opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

