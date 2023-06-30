Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.30 and traded as low as C$4.60. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 7,729 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

