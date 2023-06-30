Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.83, a P/E/G ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 395,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 194.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

