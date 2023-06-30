Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -568.83, a P/E/G ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,011,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,405,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

