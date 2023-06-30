Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 405 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 1,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.6% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.40. 401,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $236.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

