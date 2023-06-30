Meridian Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.34. 39,981,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,373,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $834.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

