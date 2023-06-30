Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $130.50 and last traded at $130.50. Approximately 3,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $700.36 million, a PE ratio of 827.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

