Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 200,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Shares of META opened at $281.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $721.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

