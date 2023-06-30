Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

