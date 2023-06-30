Michael Brown Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Free Report) insider Michael Brown purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($190,718.37).

Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

On Thursday, March 30th, Michael Brown acquired 300,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,886.20).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 5.45 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £226.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Free Report)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.