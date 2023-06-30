Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q4 guidance to ($1.26)-($1.12) EPS.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,917,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

