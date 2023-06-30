Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q4 guidance to ($1.26)-($1.12) EPS.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,572,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

