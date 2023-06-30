Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q4 guidance to ($1.26)-($1.12) EPS.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $64.33 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

