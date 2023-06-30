Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Maintains Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.10.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MU traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,388,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

