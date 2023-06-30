MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Down 3.3%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.58. 22,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 10,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.
