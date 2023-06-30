MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.31. MicroVision shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 2,161,452 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $803.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 187,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,561,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 320,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,952,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 89,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Stories

