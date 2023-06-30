Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells $49,606.40 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $49,606.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $19.95.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MNMD has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
