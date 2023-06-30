Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.66 and last traded at C$14.66. Approximately 238,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 131,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MI.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.81.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

