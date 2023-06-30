Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells $1,714,430.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,714,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $22,180,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $286,827.84.

On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 2,092,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 58,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 98,339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 288,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

