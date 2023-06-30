MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MISUMI Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

MSSMY stock traded down 0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting 10.08. 87,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,367. MISUMI Group has a 1 year low of 9.86 and a 1 year high of 14.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 11.81.

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

