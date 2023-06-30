MOBLAND Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $71,478.35 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

