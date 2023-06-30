Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,850 shares of company stock worth $56,671,813. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

