MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 1,126.3% in June

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 1,126.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 1.8 %

MGYOY stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

