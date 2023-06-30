MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 1,126.3% in June

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 1,126.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 1.8 %
MGYOY stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.58.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile
